Dillon James Parker, 27 of El Dorado, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather; Don L. Parker and maternal grandfather; John J.D. Horton.

Dillon is survived by his daughter; Ellie Parker. Parents; Rick Parker and Sandee Horton. Siblings; Beth Parker and Tristan Becker Paternal grandmother; Leo Jean Parker. Maternal grandmother; Jean Horton and many relatives.

Memorial services will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Benton Community Center 150 So. Main Benton, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Community National Bank and Trust 14500 SW 20th, Benton, KS 67017.

Arrangements by Baker Funeral Home.