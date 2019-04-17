Rosella May Hoch, 95, Wilson, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Ellsworth County Hospital.

She was born Oct. 27, 1923, in Hays to George Edward and Clara (McIntosh) Balls.

She married Ernest Hoch on Oct. 21, 1947, in Hays. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, Robert Hoch, Austin, Texas; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Steve Hoch.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Wilson; burial in Wilson City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 262 or Wilson Senior Center in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be left at www.plumeroverlease.com