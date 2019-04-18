Joseph Alois Koerner, died Sunday, March 14, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. May 20 at St. Francis Xavier College.

Demma Jean (Ingram) Diekman-Sammons, 91, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at her home in Hays.

A celebration of life will at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at New Life Center Church, Hays; private family inurnment will be at a later date in Goodland Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Mary Lucille (Dillard) Henzel, 84, Oberlin, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney, Neb.

A celebration of life ceremony will be at 11 a.m. May 4 at Oberlin Evangelical Covenant Church.

Marvin J. Struik, 77, rural Agra, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home.

Services will be at 2 pm. Friday in Heartland Worship Center, Agra; burial in Agra Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Heartland Worship Center.

Rosella May Hoch, 95, Wilson, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Ellsworth County Hospital.

ervices will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Wilson; burial in Wilson City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Richard Lee Dunkin, 64, Ellis, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Ellis.

Services will be at 6 p.m. Friday at his home 804 W. 11th, Ellis.

Kim Bernard Ebbert, 60, died Monday, April 15, 2019. at his home in WaKeeney.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney; burial in WaKeeney City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.