Alice A. (Weeks) Pratt, 92, Hoxie, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Sheridan County Health Complex Long Term Care, Hoxie.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Hoxie; private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday with family receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie.

A vigil/rosary will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.