Joseph Alois Koerner, died Sunday, March 14, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. May 20 at St. Francis Xavier College.

Mary Lucille (Dillard) Henzel, 84, Oberlin, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney, Neb.

A celebration of life ceremony will be at 11 a.m. May 4 at Oberlin Evangelical Covenant Church.

Kathleen Frances “Kate” Murray, 34, Newcastle, Wash., died October 17, 2018.

A celebration of life will be Saturday at Garden House at Lake Shawnee in Topeka with an open house from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. and a formal program at 2 p.m; graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in Little River Memorial Cemetery. Little River.

Elsie F. (Follis) Mowry, 96, Hoxie, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Sheridan County Health Complex Long Term Care, Hoxie.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, Hoxie; inurnment in Hoxie City Cemetery

There will be no visitation