Violet “Elaine” Veatch, 85, Hill City, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Pleasant View Home, Inman.

She was born July 24, 1933, in Morland to George Eldon and Thelma F. (Grant) Moore.

She married Harold Naiman in 1949. He preceded her in death. She later married Gerrell Veatch in 1975. He preceded her in death in 2001.

Survivors include a grandson; and a great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Lane and Danny Naiman, her sister Shirley and brother Eldon.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City; burial in Morland City Cemetery.

Visitation will be right before the services Thursday at the funeral home.

