JOHNSON — Virgil Moyne Morris, 86, died May 28, 2019, at the Stanton County Hospital in Johnson.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1933, to Robert Morris and Bernita (Webb) Morris Jones in Sterling.

He graduated from high school in Bristol, Okla. On July 19, 1953, he married Wilma Jean Sturdevant in Garden City.

He was known as Moyne until he went to the U.S. Army. In 1963, he moved his family to Johnson to work for Royce Fiss. Later, he and LaVerne Fiss created the farm Fiss and Morris, which they ran for 25 years.

He is survived by his wife; sons, Michael Morris of Olathe; Randall Morris of Johnson; daughters, Patricia Long of Shawnee; Sharita Floyd of Wellington; brother, Jim Morris of Norfolk, Neb.; sisters, Sharon Massion of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Nita Kellerman of Avon, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Neil Morris, Boyd Morris, Robert Morris; and sister, Maureen Main.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fields Memorial Wesleyan Church in Johnson. Interment with military graveside rites will follow at the Stanton County Cemetery in Johnson.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, with family present from 2 to 5 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Johnson. Memorial contributions may be given to Fields Memorial Wesleyan Church or the local FFA Chapter in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 715, Johnson, KS 67855.

