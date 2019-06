Joseph “Joe” Mertens, 92, Meade, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Southwest Medical Center, Liberal.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Meade; burial in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

Friends can call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

A vigil will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, Meade.