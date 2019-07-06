Jordanne (Riley) Elisabeth Troy Hackerott, 28, Nashville, Tenn., died Friday, June 28, 2019, at her home.

A celebration life will be at 11 a.m. July 15 at St. John Lutheran Church, Russell.

Fred A. McAllister, 68, Hill City, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Dawson Place Nursing Home, Hill City.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Christian Church, Hill City; burial in Hill City Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Lucille Perez, 94, Oakley, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at her home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Oakley; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, Oakley.

A vigil will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.