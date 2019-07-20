Arnold Clarence “Arnie” Michaelis, 81, Russell, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Salina Regional Hospital.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell; burial in Russell City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday with family greeting guests from 6 to 7 p.m. at the mortuary.

Dwaine George Grubb, 72, Holyrood, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Ellsworth County Medical Center.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church, Wilson; cremation was selected by the family and a private family burial will take place at a later time.

Rose Ann Rupp, 87, Hays, died Monday July 15, 2019, at Via Christi Village, Hays.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hay; burial in St Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a combined vigil/rosary at 7 p.m., and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601.