WICHITA - Randy Putnam, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on August 3rd, 2019.

Rosary, 7 p.m., August 8; Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., August 9, both at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Burial following at Resurrection Cemetery.

Randy was born in Norfolk, Virginia, July 30, 1942. He was 9 years old when he moved to Kansas and lived in a farm house. He attended Victor School, a one-room school house north of Haven, Ks. He then attended the schools in Haven, Ks. from the 5th grade through High School where he graduated in 1960. It was in Haven High School where he met his lifetime sweetheart, who he married on May 4th, 1963, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Castleton, Ks.

After graduating from high school, he served 4 years active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Vietnam Veteran, honorably discharged in June 1964. He also served in the Air National Guard 1964-1965.

They moved to Hutchinson in 1965 when he was hired as a Data Processing Supervisor in the accounting department of Carey Salt Company in Hutchinson where he worked 8 years. During this time, he attended Hutchinson Community College in the evenings where he earned his Associate degree in Business. In 1973 he accepted a job as Controller of M.W. Hartmann Manufacturing Company in Hutchinson. He continued his education commuting to Wichita State University in the evenings where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with minor in accounting. He was hired by the Wichita State University Board of Trustees as Business Manager in 1976 at which time his family moved to Wichita. In 1979, he accepted the position of Controller of The Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas, Inc. He worked there for 29 years and retired in 2009 as Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation and its subsidiaries, Center Industries Corporation, Business Technology Career Opportunity, Inc. and National Rehabilitation Engineering Institute for Productivity.

He and his family are founding parishioners of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and often talked about the cherished times in building the church community and school with other members of the parish. He was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was active in Goddard Schools PTA, the Principal's Advisory Council, and coached summer baseball as his children grew up. His life priorities were his faith in God and his love and devotion to his family. His life will be cherished forever in the hearts of his family and those he touched

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Bruce and Blanche Putnam. He is survived by: the love of his life and wife, Judy; his children, daughters, Christy McKee of Overland Park, Ks., Sheri McCoy (Kenneth) of Wichita, Ks., and sons, Kenneth (Joan) Putnam of Olathe, Ks., Dr. Anthony (Cecelia) Putnam of Scottsdale, Az.; grandchildren, Grace and Olivia McKee, Abby, Andrew, Aidan and Aaron McCoy, Julia, Dani and Jake Putnam, Marcos and Mateo Putnam; one brother, John Putnam (Marcie) of Dodge City, Ks.; and sister, Franki Alton (Kent) of Harper, Ks.

Memorials: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 645 N. 119th St. W., Wichita, KS 67235 and Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1209 N. Indiana, Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com

