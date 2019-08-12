Kenneth L. 'Ken' McReynolds, 93, died August 9, 2019, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born May 16, 1926, on the family farm in Osborne County, Kansas, to Jesse J. and Goldie V. (Swander) McReynolds.

Ken graduated as Salutatorian in 1943 from Covert High School. He served in the United States Navy from June 29, 1944, until June 3, 1946, as an IBM machine operator at 7th Fleet Headquarters in Pearl Harbor-Com Serve Pac. After Ken was discharged, he attended Kansas State College of Agriculture and Applied Science (now Kansas State University), where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Husbandry with a minor in Agronomy. Ken received his Masters Degree in Animal Nutrition July 31, 1954, from Kansas State University. He was employed by the K-State Extension Service in a variety of positions, retiring as a Farm Management Specialist and Economist.

Ken was active in various civic organizations, including the Rotary Club in Hoxie, Junior Chamber of Commerce in Clay Center, and Toastmasters in Hutchinson. He was a member of Epsilon Sigma Phi and NARFE, and a charter member of the Kansas Association of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. Ken was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Hutchinson. Family meant everything to Ken; he loved all of them unconditionally.

On August 20, 1977, Ken married the love of his life, Marjory Hindsley. She died June 21, 2013, after almost 36 years of marriage.

Ken is survived by: daughter, Lou Abildgaard (Walt) of Hutchinson; son, Javen Schmucker (Beth) of Newton; grandsons, Ernest Thomas (Wendy), Eric Thomas, Aric McReynolds, Justin Piehler, Miles Everhart, John Abildgaard, Javen Patrick Schmucker; granddaughters, Shelly Bird (Doug), Phyllis Hoover (Dave), Marcie Arrowsmith (Trent); 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Don McReynolds (Doris) and Herbert McReynolds (Olive).

He was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Keith Douglas McReynolds; daughter, Karol Kay Thomas; sister, Verna Elliott; and Keith and Karol's mother, Jody.

Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 101 E. 1st, Hutchinson, with Pastor Mic McGuire officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, with Pastor Jeanine Rishel officiating. Friends may call from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the church or Wesley Towers Good Samaritan Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

The family wishes to thank all the staff at Wesley Towers for their love and care given to both Ken and Marjory over the years.

