ULYSSES — Dreama “Susie” Sue Williams, 72, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses. She was born March 11, 1947, in Lebanon, Ind., to Homer Deuell and Geraldine Loretta (Hanna) Slagle.

Susie, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, grew up in Lebanon and graduated in 1965 from Lebanon High School. She married Richard “Dick” Devon Williams on Feb. 27, 1966, in Lebanon. They have lived in Ulysses for 19 years. Susie drove truck and combine for the custom cutting company that she and Dick owned.

Susie is survived by her husband, Dick of the home; sons, Shane Williams of Guymon, Okla., and Robert Williams of Erie, Colo.; daughter, Lisa Palmer of Tulsa, Okla.; brother, David Slagle of Ft. Myers, Fla.; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brothers, J.J. Williams of Stratford, Texas, M. Leon Williams of Yuma, Ariz., Ronald Williams of Satanta and Rodney Williams of Yuma, Ariz.

She was preceded in death by her father, Homer Slagle; mother and step-father, Geraldine and Lionel Detamore; and brother, Jeffrey Brendt Slagle.

Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Garnand Funeral Home Chapel in Ulysses. Memorial contributions may be given to the Grant County Library Girls Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave, Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.