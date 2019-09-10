Robert William Harkness, 88, died at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. He was born on Dec. 1, 1930, in rural Scott County near the dry lake area, to Brannon and Reba Walker Harkness.

A lifetime resident of Scott City, he was a farmer. On Sept. 25, 1949, Robert married Deloras Dice in Scott City. She died on Oct. 9, 2007, in Scott County.

Robert is survived by his two sons, Michael Harkness of Scott City and Kenton Harkness of Garden City; one daughter, Deb Gruver of Scott City; two sisters, Kathryn Maudlin of Colorado Springs and Margie Steven of Scott City; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church in Scott City. Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Robert Harkness Scholarship Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes.