Don Lawrence Mattson, 67, Palco, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Palco.

He was born July 6, 1952, in Bozeman, Mont., to Lawrence and Irene (Cloninger) Mattson.

He married Julie (Marcotte) Mattson on June 1, 2008, in La Crosse.

Survivors include his wife; a son, Chris Mattson, Pine, Colo.; two daughters, Rachel White, Severence, Colo., and Amber Orellana, Centerville, Ohio; a brother, Gary Mattson, Montana; a sister, Janet Baker, Maryland; and four grandchildren.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Church of Nazarene, Plainville; inurnment in Montana.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to Hays Maranatha Christian School in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Plainville.

Condolences can be sent to www.plumeroverlease.com.