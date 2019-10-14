AGRA — Elaine J. Mooney, 73, passed away Oct. 13, 2019 at the Phillips County Hospital. She was born Jan. 23, 1946 in Kensington, to Irwin and Thelma (Diercks) Sims.

Survivors include: her mother, Thelma Sims of Phillipsburg; sons, Doug Molzahn of Agra, and Dan Molzahn of Esbon; daughter, Angel Miner of Agra; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16-17 at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, with burial in the Agra Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Hope in the Heartland cancer fund, or the Phillips County Hospital Physical Therapy Department, in care of the funeral home.

