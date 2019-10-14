TOPEKA — Laurita Mae Dinkel, 90, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. She was born May 21, 1929, to John B. and Albina (Dreiling) Braun.

She is survived by her daughters, Jackie Shufelberger and Judy Dinkel; grandchildren, Sara (Shufelberger) Luna and Shaun Shufelberger; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria. Inurnment: St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria. Family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the church, with rosary service at 9:45 a.m.

Memorials: to Brewster Place Foundation, designated for the Employee Assistance Fund, in care of Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd St., Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com.