Elaine Dyer, 87, of Ottawa, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Rock Creek of Ottawa.

Funeral services are planned for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa. Interment Lane Cemetery, Lane.

Elaine was born June 27, 1932, in Lane, Kansas, the daughter of Ansel Henry and Jessie Ida (Doman) Hills.

She was a lifelong resident of Franklin County, moving from Lane to Ottawa in the 1950s.

Elaine attended Christian Ridge Elementary School, graduating from Lane High School with the class of 1950.

She was united in marriage to Dale Dyer on Aug. 16, 1970.

Survivors include her husband, Dale Dyer and their cat, Annie; her last remaining sibling, Dorothy Chrisjohn, of Lane; her god-daughter, Rachelle, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, who considered her a best friend.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Cleo and Lloyd Hills, and sisters, Jean Lash, Doris Summers and Fern Lee.

Many may remember Elaine as the familiar face behind the counter at Harry Smith’s Auto Supply in downtown Ottawa, where she worked as a salesclerk and bookkeeper for nearly 40 years. Others may remember the smile, friendly conversation and good old-fashioned cleaning she brought to their homes. Maybe you remember her as an active member of the Highland Club and the Lattimer Community Club; perhaps you remember her bowling prowess, her luscious pies or her passion for picking out black walnuts. Regardless how you knew her, you remember her. You were her friend. You were valued.

Above all else, Elaine will be remembered as a kind and caring person who loved and supported family and friends her entire life.

Elaine will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

