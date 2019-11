Robbie Lee Whiteley, 66, Hays, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Hays Plaza Apartments, due to natural causes.

She was born April 2, 1953, in Albuquerque, N.M. The state of Kansas was her home for years.

She was a retired Coast to Coast flatbed semi-truck driver.

Survivors include her children, Cheryl, Thomas and Dillon Whiteley; four grandchildren, Sydney, Jared, Rachel and Lucas; a great-grandson, Graeson; and three siblings.

Family held their own private service and there will be no funeral.