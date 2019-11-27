Richard Wayne Gooding, 60, died at Richmond Healthcare Rehabilitation Center on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

Richard was born in Chanute, Kan., on Jan. 25, 1959, to Ray and Lucille Gooding. He worked as a welder at Wolf Creek Power Plant and Haven Steel. He also worked at Prairie Star Ranch in Williamsburg as maintenance manager.

Richard leaves behind his mother, Lucille, of Williamsburg; three sisters, Cindy Gilmer, Tena (Ken) Goudreau and Teresa Gooding, all of Williamsburg; two brothers, Bill, of Williamsburg, and Mark (Mary), of Garnett; three daughters, Robin Horne, of Ottawa, Amber (Jimmy) Vinson, and Shannon (Holden) Kieffaber, all of Paola; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Franklin County Cancer Society.

Services are pending.