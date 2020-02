Donna Lou Williams, 62, Platte City, Missouri, passed away at the Hillview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Platte City.

Donna Lou Williams, 62, Platte City, Missouri, passed away at the Hillview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Platte City.

Cremation will take place.

Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, Mo., Ph. 816.858.2129 www.rollinsfuneralhome.net