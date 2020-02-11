LAWRENCE — Dean Allen Stetler, 65, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2020. It is with great sadness that the family announces his passing. He was born Nov. 25, 1954, in Beloit.

Dean attended school in Glen Elder and graduated high school in Beloit in 1972. He graduated from the University of Kansas in 1976 with a degree in microbiology. He went on to earn his doctorate from KU in 1979. He was a professor in the Division of Biological Sciences at KU for 31 years. He held three patents for his research with lupus. He also served as a DNA expert witness.

Dean will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Marsha, and his children, Amber (Eric York), Brook, and Kristen (Eric Jackson). Dean will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Hunter, Harrison, Hayden and Harper York; his mother-in-law, Mary Brucker; his sisters, Pat Williams, Carol Dijk and Kay O’Neal; and brothers, Larry Stetler (Barb) and Paul Stetler (Val); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy Stetler; father-in-law, Willard Brucker; and brothers-in-law, Dave Williams, Jan Dijk and Troy O’Neal.

Funeral services for Dean will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at First Christian Church in Lawrence. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.

For more information or to post a condolence please visit warrenmcelwain.com.