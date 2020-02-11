BELOIT — Glenn De Kler, 84, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Glenn was born July 18, 1935, in Jersey City, N.J., to Herman and Cornelia De Kler.

Survivors include his sons, Gary (Emma), of Beloit, and Randy (Felisa), of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; sister, Susan Baglino (Frank), of Lancaster, Pa.; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Beloit.

Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, with rosary service at 7 p.m., all at Roberts Family Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mr. De Kler's great-grandchildren’s educational fund, in care of Roberts Family Funeral Service, 910 N. Campbell, Beloit, KS 67420.

