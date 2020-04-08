Sharolyn "Kay" Lagasse, 79, of Marquette passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020 at Park Villa Nursing Home In Clyde, KS. Kay was born October 17, 1940 in McPherson, KS to the late Floyd H and Mabel M (Ensminger) Hulse. Kay graduated from Marquette High School and attended nursing school at Marymount College. Most of her career was spent as a Residential Group Manger for MultiCommunity Diversified Services in McPherson, KS. Kay was an avid Jayhawk Basketball Fan and followed them faithfully for as long as she was able to.

She is survived by her daughters, Lori Michalak (Greg) of Windham, CT and Lisa Peters (Dave) of Beloit, KS: sons, Bret Loder (Karen) of Otis, Todd Lagasse (Cheryl) of Emporia, KS and a step-son Travis Hawkinson (Marla) of McPherson, KS, Brother Eugene "Garth" Hulse of Norman, OK and a very dear friend, Ron Yowell of Hutchinson, KS. as well as 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Kay is preceded in death by her parents; sister Elverta Jean "Susie" Mitchell and a brother Gary Hulse.

Cremation has been chosen and memorial services with inurnment at Langley Cemetery will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Park Villa Nursing Home.

Memorials may be sent in care of Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456. For information or to leave condolences online, please visit www.crickchristiansfuneralhome.com.