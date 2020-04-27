Robert H. Gray, 75, Ottawa, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.

A family graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020. at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, Kansas, with viewing at 12:30 p.m. Services will also be available to view on Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home Facebook page. Family and friends may pay their respects to Robert at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home beginning April 28, 2020. A public memorial and celebration of Robert’s life will be held at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church after the current restrictions associated with COVID-19 are lifted. Memorial contributions can be made to Midland Hospice Care or to Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church c/o the Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences to the family may be sent through www.lamb-roberts.com or via Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home.

Robert was born Nov. 5, 1944, in Topeka, Kansas, to his birth mother Ruby (Lewis) Tate and his parents who raised him, Rev. James R. Gray and Mamie (Johnson) Gray. Robert lived in several eastern Kansas communities as a child being his father was a minister. They eventually settled in Ottawa, Kansas, where he graduated from Ottawa High School with the class of 1964.

Robert served his country proudly in the United State Air Force from 1965 to 1969, attaining the rank of Sergeant and earning several award citations.

After his military service, Robert returned to Ottawa and worked for City Service Gas Company, now known as Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, as an operator engineer for over 30 years until his retirement in 2001.

Robert attended Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Ottawa, Kansas. He was an avid fisherman, who especially enjoyed fishing for bass. Robert also enjoyed his many trips with family and friends over the years. His favorites were going on cruises and Caribbean vacations. He always enjoyed when the weather was nice so he could get out and barbeque. He was even more excited when he could share the cookout with his many family and friends.

Robert was a gifted athlete in his youth at Ottawa High School and as he grew older his love for sports continued and he became an avid fan of the Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs, and Kansas University Jayhawks.

On July 28, 1973, Robert was united in marriage to Amelia Roberts at their home in Ottawa, Kansas. They shared 47 years of marriage.

Robert is survived by his wife, Amelia Gray, of the home; three children, Cionn Gray, Kansas City, Missouri; Ciann Gray, Las Vegas, Nevada; Kevin Davis, Ottawa, Kansas; four siblings, Doris Tate, Cathy Tate, Louis Tate, Jr. (Jackie), Regina Davenport (Ronald), all of Conway, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Kenya Christwell (Cecil), Marcus Davis (Deonna Jackson), and Andre Simmons; six great-grandchildren, Marcus Davis, Jr., Jaxon Davis, De’Marion Davis, Cecil Christwell IV (C.J.), Kenton Christwell, and Colin Christwell; a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gary Davis; and two sisters, Ophelia Claiborne, Wyonia Boyd.

Robert will be missed by all of those that knew and loved him.