Rita (Kirkpatrick) Liebeno passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. She was 90.Formally from Leavenworth, she spent her last years in Arbor Court, Lawrence Kansas.She was the daughter of Archibald T. and Albertha (Kunz) Kirkpatrick.She was married to Leonard (Ted) P. Liebeno for 40 years. She worked in Leavenworth most of her adult life as a seamstress.Rita was a member of Sacred Heart Parish of Leavenworth, Kansas before moving to Lawrence.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, Archibald Tommy Kirkpatrick.Rita is survived by her children, Laurie (Jim) Steger, Lawrence, Kansas, Leslie (Fred) Thomas, Gardner, Kansas, Bret (Linda) Liebeno, West Linn, Oregon. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tim (Amber) Steger, Sara (Joe) Henderson, Geoff (Sarah) Thomas, Kathleen Thomas, Patrick (Madison) Thomas, Brian Liebeno along with six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Belden-Larkin Funeral Home of Leavenworth is in charge of funeral arrangements.