Kenneth “Kenny” Eugene Hill, 98, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at his home. He worked for J & J Construction and McPherson Pipeline Construction as a heavy equipment operator doing pipeline construction.

Kenny was born on December 2, 1921, in Iola, Kansas, the son of Raymond and Letha L. (Osborn) Hill. He was united in marriage to Margaret Jane Baird on April 20, 1948, in Liberal, KS. She preceded him in death on December 4, 2003.

Kenny was a veteran of the United States Army during World War II, serving in the European Theater of Operations. He was a member of American Legion Post #24.

Survivors include: his step-sons, Stanley Pemberton of Cypress, TX and Jim Pemberton of Corpus Christi, TX; granddaughter, Brandee Johnsen of Porter, TX; and many extended loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Legion Post #24 in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.