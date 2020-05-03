HAYS-- Randy Lee Goodale, 63, longtime resident of Hays, Kansas died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home in Schoenchen, Kansas from a long complicated medical history.

A memorial service at the Hays First United Methodist Church will be announced at a later date. Cremation has taken place and inurnment at the St. Francis Cemetery will be scheduled later this summer.

Arrangements in care of Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.Condolences may be left on Randy’s tribute page at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com