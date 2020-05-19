Augusta – Connie Marie Wolf, 70, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Connie was born on Sunday, January 15, 1950 in Wichita, Kansas to Harold and Marjorie (Chrisman) Kirkpatrick. Connie had been retired from Beechcraft as a Stockroom Clerk where she had worked for 38 years. She loved to go fishing, shopping with her sister, and attending family get-together’s. Connie loved her family very much.

Connie is survived by her daughter Kasie (Kevin) Seeney of Augusta; sister Micki (Kenny) Brinkley of Augusta; nieces and nephews Tanya (Alesia) Brinkley-Taylor of Augusta, Alicia Allen of Wichita, David (Kristi) Brinkley of Augusta; 11 great-nieces and nephews; and 6 great-great nieces and nephews.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents; her sister Patty Kirkpatrick and her beloved dog Alex.

Private services are pending.

The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the KS Humane Society, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.

Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory, 201 East Fifth, Augusta, Kansas 67010, 316 775-6363, www.dunsfordfh.com

Family view Wednesday 6 p.m.

Funeral Thursday 1 p.m. BOTH at Dunsford Funeral Home.