Lois Ratzlaff, age 92, passed away May 18, 2020 in Benton, Kansas. She was born on October 20, 1927 to Earl and Vina (Wait) Widick. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Vina Widick, brother Gilbert Wididck and sister Freida Widick. Lois is survived by daughter Gloria and son, Bruce both of Benton and caregiver Debbie Zenner. She was united in marriage to Benton Ratzlaff on September 2, 1949 in Benton at the Benton Methodist Church. They were married for 41 years. Lois proudly served the Circle High School driving busses for over 28 years.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-7 on Thursday, May 21 at Carlson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22 at 11 am at Benton Cemetery in Benton, KS. We invite you to attend both but remind you that the governor’s orders are in place and mass gatherings are limited to 10 people. If you do attend, please practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions in Lois’ name may be directed to Good Shepherd Hospice. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Lois at www.carlsoncolonial.com