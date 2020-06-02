Frances Mary Palmer, 93, of Amarillo, TX passed away on May 31, 2020.

Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.

Frances was born in Wichita, KS on November 5, 1926, to Ruth and Andrew Keithline. She graduated from Wellingtown High School in Wellington, KS in 1944.

Frances married James Palmer on July 25, 1947 in Raton, NM. They moved to Amarillo, TX in 1961. Together they had five children, Kathryn, David, Nancy, Alice, and Anne. Frances and James were married for almost 62 years until his passing in 2009.

Frances was a member of the National Association of Railway Business Women. She worked for Santa Fe Railway for 42 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Palmer; sister, Emma Lou Arensberg; brothers, Andy Keithline and Jim Keithline; and son-in-law, George Cobb.

Survivors include her children, Kathryn Pressley and Vann Pressley, David Palmer and wife Beverly, Nancy Whipple and husband Robert, Alice Cobb, and Anne Frederiksen and Lanny Frederiksen; brother, Herschel Keithline and wife Carol Jean; sisters, Rosie Smith and husband Jack, and Pat Simpson; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donation be made to the Always A Sandie Scholarship, in honor of Frances Palmer, 2800 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79109.

