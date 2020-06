James “Jim” W. Davis, 72, owner of Jim Davis A/C of Marion, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. Born September 14, 1947, to William Edsel Davis and Mary Elizabeth Davis (Transue) in Smith Center, Kansas.

His father, William E. Davis preceded him in death.

Survivors includes his wife, Jannette “Jan” Davis; his mother, Mary Davis; sons, William H. Davis, James Davis (Betsy); daughters, Michele Seadeek, Jamie Davis (Brian Penning), Jessica Euwer (Derek); and nine grandchildren.

Service: Davis Homestead at 2224 Gilham Rd, Marion, Kansas on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.

Memorials: Marion Fire Department, Marion, Kansas in care of Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, P.O. Box 96, Marion, Kansas 66861.

Guest book: ww.ymzfh.com.