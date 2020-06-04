LINCOLN — Mark Wayne Wilson passed away February 7, 2020 at his residence in Lincoln, KS, at age 64. He was born in Lebanon, Oregon.

He is predeceased by his parents, Wyane and Janice Wilson, his son, Dusty Wilson, and nephew John Vestal. It was Mark’s wish to be cremated and have a private family burial in the Lincoln Cemetery.

Survivors: sisters, Sandra (Steve) Tolnai, Mesa, AZ, Sara Vestal, Lincoln, KS, nephew, James Vestal, Tonganoxie, KS, niece Melia (Brian) Stanley and daughters Sierah and Brianna, Newton, KS>

Please no flowers. Condelences and the full obituary may be found at: Neptune Society-Obituaries.