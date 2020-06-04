LOGAN — Thelma Bushnell, 87, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Benton House Assisted Living in Blue Springs, MO. Born Aug. 3, 1932 in Logan, to George & Elsie (Radloff) Wallgren.

Survivors: daughter, Lisa Littrell; two sisters, Peggy Mitchell of Wichita & Helen Sigwing; five grandchildren & five great grandchildren.

Funeral services: Saturday, June 6 at 1:00 p.m. in the United Methodist Church, Logan. Live streamed on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Visitation: 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday at the Logan Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions: Logan Intergenerational Fund or the Logan Fire Dept.

Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com

Logan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.