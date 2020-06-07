Marjorie Angeline Linville Piles, age 96, passed away peacefully June 2, 2020 in Princeton, Texas. She was born December 22, 1923 in Rush County Indiana to Russell L. Linville and Mable Elizabeth Young, the oldest of four children. She graduated from Mays High School in Rush County Indiana, and a year later she married, Lloyd E. Piles, on May 21, 1942 who preceded her in death in 2008.

Marjorie loved to visit with people, both friends and family. Any time she stood in a line or sat in one of the many sporting events she watched her children compete in she would come out with new friends. She loved gardening and crafting, especially making handmade quilts. Marjorie was a long time resident of McPherson, Kansas, where she was a very active member of Countryside Covenant Church. While in McPherson she worked and retired from the McPherson Memorial Hospital.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings Roy Lee Linville, Lawrence Linville and Miriam Wagoner. She is survived by her four children; daughter Barbara Brown of Longview, Texas, Janet (Wayne) Perkins of McKinney, Texas, Michael (Chantal) Piles of Allen, Texas and Jonathan (Gina) Piles of Allen, Texas. Even up to her last day a smile would cross her face when she would hear from or see pictures of one of her 12 grandchildren or 16 great grandchildren.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions there has not been a date set for a celebration of her life. She will be interred at the Moscow Cemetery in Moscow, Indiana.