Alice Chambers, 71, of Baldwin City, Kansas, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas.

A Celebration of Life service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, Baldwin City, Kansas. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be live streamed on Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Pomona, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church or Greenwood Baptist Church

She was born July 29, 1948, in Ottawa, Kansas, the daughter of Norman Raby and Carol Lee (Dorsey) Raby. Alice grew up in Ottawa graduating from Ottawa High School with the class of 1966. She then graduated from Topeka School of Nursing as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Alice lived most of her life in the Pomona area, retiring recently to Baldwin City, Kansas.

Alice was a L.P.N. for over 50 years. Over her years, she worked at Ransom Memorial Hospital, Ottawa Retirement Village, and for 18 years she was a nurse for Dr. Spratt at Ottawa Family Physicians, all of Ottawa.

Alice attended Lighthouse Baptist Church, Baldwin City, and was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church, Pomona, Kansas.

She took joy in creating new things through crafting, sewing and crocheting. Alice loved to challenge anyone in a game of cards, and had a knack for winning Rummy. She adored all animals and raised many different kinds throughout her years on the family farm. She was also fond of gardening and canning. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

On Nov. 28,1968, Alice was united in marriage to Warren Chambers in Camdenton, Missouri. They shared their 51st wedding anniversary this past year.

She is survived by her husband, Warren Chambers, Baldwin City, Kansas; three children, Keith Chambers and wife, Teresa, Ottawa, Kansas; Chad Chambers and wife, Allison, Baldwin City, Kansas; Jodi Brager and husband, Tom, St. Joseph, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Courtney Gonzales, Jerry Chambers, Cody Chambers, Chelsea Chambers, Zane Chambers, Zoe Chambers, Courtney Burton, Aaron Brager; and 11 great grandchildren.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers, Norman Raby, Jim Raby, and Charlie Raby.