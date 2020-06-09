Leon – Flora “Anne” Webster, 84, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Anne was born on August 23, 1935 in Caldwell, Kansas to Harold and Alvina (Kraus) Struble. Anne was united in marriage to James Webster in Howard, KS on June 25, 1953. Anne enjoyed sewing, ceramics and gardening. She worked very hard on the family farm working the oil wells and with cattle. Anne was very involved in church and children’s ministry and loved her dogs and her family very much.

Anne is survived by her children, Barbara (David) Montgomery of Grenola, KS, Janett (Cecil) Jacobs of Augusta, James (Jennifer) Webster Jr. of Augusta, Phyllis (Kerry Unrein) Webster of Eureka, William (Debbie) Webster of Leon; sister in law Janice Struble of Branson, MO; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Anne is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Gene and Bill.

Viewing will be Tuesday June 9th from 5-7 p.m. at the Dunsford Funeral Home of Augusta.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday June 10th at Elmwood Cemetery in Augusta.

The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to Interim Hospice, or Tri-county CASA, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.

Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory, 201 East Fifth, Augusta, Kansas 67010, 316 775-6363, www.dunsfordfh.com.