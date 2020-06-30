Marcos Stavin Cardenas

LAKIN - Marcos Stavin Cardenas, age 26 died June 21, 2020 in Grant County. He was born July 10, 1993 in Salina, KS the son of Juan Marcos Cardenas and Carey S. LeMaster. Marcos was raised and graduated High School in Great Bend. He moved back to Lakin in 2011. He was currently working at Valley Tire and Services.

Survivors include his mother, Carey S. LeMaster and step-father Jay Mick of Willard, MO; sister, Samantha A. Croft of Great Bend; step-brother, Allen Mick of Salina; grandmother, Donna LeMaster of Wichita; grandfather Lyle LeMaster of Columbia, MO.; father, Juan Marcos Cardenas of Lakin; brother, Aiden Casas of Scott City; grandmother, Maria Cardenas-Dominguez; grandfather, Manuel Dominguez.

A Liturgical Service will be held at 1 p.m. on July 1, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lakin. Burial will follow at the Lakin Cemetery. Friends may call from 1 - 8 p.m. on June 30, 2020 at Garnand Funeral Home of Lakin. The family suggests memorials to the Marcos Cardenas Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 91, Lakin, KS 67860. Condolences may be posted at the www.garnandfuneralhomes.com website.