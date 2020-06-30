Mason D. Wright

SCOTT CITY - Mason D. Wright, age 25, died June 27, 2020 at his home in Scott City, KS. He was born on August 30, 1994 in Garden City, the son of Rodney J. & Judith L. Clinton Wright. A lifetime resident of Scott City, he was a car detailer at J&R Car & Truck in Scott City. He was a Scott Community High School Graduate.

Survivors include his parents, Rodney & Judith Wright of Scott City, one sister, Ericka of Kechi, KS, grandparents, Wilbur & Vicki Wright of Scott City. He was preceded in death by one sister, Melody Wright, grandparents, Ward & Charlotte Clinton.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 1, 2020 at the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City. Burial will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Memorials may be given to the Mason Wright Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes. There will be no public visitation times.