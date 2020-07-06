Ella "Frances" Norris

Ella "Frances" Norris, 84, died July 3, 2020 in Wichita, KS. She was born to T.H. ‘Sherm’ and Gladys (Gooden) Stillwell on February 19, 1936, in Garden City.

She attended Garden City schools, and graduated in 1954. Frances married Tom Norris on June 24, 1956, in Garden City.

She was a homemaker, and also worked part-time through the years as her daughters were growing up. She was a devoted employee of Garden Medical Clinic from 1984-2010 and greeted those she met with a smile. Frances was a long time member of Garden Valley Church and as a Christian, had a personal relationship with her Lord and Savior. She loved spending time with her family, shopping, sparkles on everything, and her beloved cat, Missy. She had a kind and gentle way about her and loved her family well; she is truly missed.

She is survived by two daughters Traci and husband Rick Witthuhn of Aurora, MO, Shelli and husband Steve Dechant, Wichita, KS., one sister, Donna Ritch, Fort Collins, CO and five grandchildren, Brent (Mandy) Witthuhn, Crystal (Isaac) Perez, Hilarey (Travis) Friesen, Hollie (Casey) Reece, Hope (Rocky) Gallardo, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, Tom, April 7, 1984, parents, brother Maynard Stillwell, sisters Juanita (Earnest) Kells, Anna Mae (Duane) Staley, Laura Grace (Al) Meier, two infant brothers Charles and Donnie Stillwell, two infant great-grandsons, Malakai Friesen and Ryder Reece.

A Life Celebration service will be held Wednesday, July 8 at 10 am Garden Valley Church in Garden City with Pastor Steve Ensz officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7 from 4:30p.m. to 6:30pm at Garnand Funeral Home. The family suggest memorials given to Garden Valley Church in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.