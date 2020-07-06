Pete G. Rowland Jr.

Pete G. Rowland Jr., age 76, died July 4, 2020 at his home in Garden City. He was born July 19, 1943 in Hidalgo County, TX the son of Pete Rowland, Sr. and Elida Garza Rowland.

Pete attended school in Texas and Arizona as a young child before moving with his family to Garden City. Pete was self-employed as the owner and operator of Rowland Construction. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City, and enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating, hunting, and softball. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

On July 24, 1961, he married Virginia Medina in Garden City. She survives. Other survivors include six children Danny Rowland, David (Melinda) Rowland, Terri (Steve) Jessee, Judy (Troy) Cartmill, Diana (Darrin) Cook, and Geri Rowland all of Garden City; four sisters Francis Bribiesca of Hutchinson, KS, Irene Ortiz of Chino, CA, Priscilla Johnston of Salina, Kansas, and Aurora Martinez of Los Angeles, California; 18 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. Pete is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Yolanda Rowland Chavez; three brothers Alonzo Rowland, Roy Rowland, & Ray Rowland; and a sister Mary Herrera.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 9, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday all at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. The family suggests memorials given to the Heartland Cancer Center in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.