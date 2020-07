Russell- Allen Wayne Strecker, 71, of Russell, Kansas, died on Wednesday, July 01, 2020, at the WheatlandNursing Center in Russell.

Cremation was selected by the family and they will have a private burial at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers to please give memorials to the Russell City Fire Department and send in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the cremation arrangements.