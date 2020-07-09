George S. Harris, age 90 of Rockdale, Texas, owner and operator of the Rock House R.V. Park near Rockdale passed away Wednesday evening, June 24, 2020 at his home.

George was born March 9, 1930 in Wellington, Kansas to George Samuel and Hazel Pearl (Myers) Harris. He worked as a land surveyor for Sedgwick County, Kansas. On November 17, 1972 he and Vernie Graham were married in Haysville, Kansas. They moved to Rockdale, Texas and became the owner of Rock House R.V. Park 23 years ago. George enjoyed bowling, basketball, and most sports like the Kansas City Chiefs.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Vernie Harris on August 27, 2019; his parents; four brothers and three sisters.

Surviving are his daughters, Linda Sharpsteen and husband Mikie of Dodge City, Kansas and Jan Marple of Wichita, Kansas; sons, Robert Harris of Wichita, Kansas and Richard Harris and wife Julia of Wichita, Kansas; step sons, Freddie Baldwin and wife Sherry of Iola, Texas and Joe Baldwin of Caldwell; his brother, Jack Harris of Wichita, Kansas along with a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Wellington, KS.

Frank Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

