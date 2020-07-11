Joel Michael Robinson, 66, Aurora, Colo., died Saturday, July 4, 2020 unexpectedly at his home.

He was born July 14, 1953 in Emporia to David Wallace and Shirley L. (Braum) Robinson.

Joel graduated from Hays High School and Fort Hays State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration.

Growing up in Hays, Joel was active in sports and musical activities, and he and his brother Greg started a summer program teaching tennis to youth. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

Joel's business career included retail management in Kansas and Arizona. He worked many years for Wells Fargo, and most recently as an express medical courier. Joel enjoyed reading, golf, tennis and running. He had a high acumen for sports statistics. There were several years many of his siblings joined him in running the FHSU Alumni Homecoming 5k.

Joel was known for his dry sense of humor, was kind, and had a generous heart and devotion to family. He willingly served as the primary caregiver for his older brother for several years.

Survivors include five brothers, David Robinson of Aurora, Colo., Greg Robinson (Gloria) of Weckan, Jamie Robinson (Mary) of Topeka, Mark Robinson (Val) of Westminster, Colo., and Phillip Robinson (Terry) of Aurora, Colo.; three sisters, Ruth Heffel (David) of Lee's Summit, MO, Sheryl Rogers (Leslie) and Sharon Irvin (John), all of McCracken; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Graveside services will be at a later date at Fort Hays Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choosing, in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Joel may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com