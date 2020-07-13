Omaha, NE-- Patty (Windholz) Kuhn, 61, of Omaha, NE went to heaven July 10, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. July 16, 2020 at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria.

A vigil service will be held at 6:30 P.M. at The Basilica of St. Fidelis

Visitation is Wednesday 6:00-9:00 P.M., and 9:30-10:45 A.M. Thursday, at The Basilica of St. Fidelis in Victoria, Kansas.

The family suggests memorials to Denver Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC), 2149 Federal Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80211 in care of Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hay.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com