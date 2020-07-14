Mrs. Lola L. Hunt, age 59, of Severy, Kansas went to her home with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Lola was born on May 25, 1961 in Greensboro, North Carolina. She moved to Oklahoma in 1985, and then moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma in 1997, where she met Stephen Hunt. They were married August 14, 1999, and moved to Eureka, Kansas in 2002.

Lola truly loved her family, friends, and animals that she cherished her entire life. She had a love for her sons that was remarkable. Her greatest enjoyment was time spent with them, numerous pets and her collections, especially anything to do with John Wayne. Her absolute favorite place to vacation and her dream retirement was the beach.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Stephen Hunt, Mother, Shirly Drew, Sister, Billie Jean Drew-Coe, Brother, Harry Drew, Sons: Joseph Roberson Jr., David Roberson and wife Whitney, Grandchildren: Kaleb Hatton, Gracie Roberson, Cooper Roberson, Harper Roberson.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Spencer Drew.

Cremation has been requested, and due to COVID-19 considerations, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Lola’s name can be made to Holt International and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.

Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 206 E. Washington, P.O. Box 1233, Howard, KS 67349.