Norman L. Yoder, 84, of Lindsborg, KS, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lindsborg Community Hospital. He was a high school shop teacher, coach, and also owned and operated Yoder Lawn & Tree Care. In his younger years, he worked as an aide at the Menninger Foundation in Topeka.

He was born September 22, 1935, in Elkhart, Indiana, and his parents were Lawrence and Viola (Sparks) Yoder. He graduated from high school in International Falls, MN and then attended Hesston College in Hesston, KS. Norman earned his Master’s Degree in Counseling from Emporia State Teacher’s College. He served as guidance counselor at Leon High School and Assaria High School.

On August 17, 1956, Norman was united in marriage to Carolyn A. Johnston in Hesston, KS. They have made their home in Lindsborg since 1969.

He was a member of the Lindsborg Covenant Church, the Kansas Mennonite Men’s Chorus, and sang in the Messiah chorus.

Survivors include: his wife, Carolyn of the home; two sons, Steven Yoder (Ellen McCord) of Cheney, KS and Thomas Yoder (Natalie Clarke) of Dayton, NV; four grandchildren, Tim Yoder (Lisa), Austin Yoder (Heather), Tamela Yoder (Doug Wingfield), and Isaiah Yoder (Zohra BenBrahim); six great-grandchildren, Haylee McAneney, Kayden Yoder, Caleb Yoder, Lilli Yoder, Lexi Yoder, and Archer Yoder; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Yoder of Goshen, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bernard Yoder.

A celebration of Norman’s life will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Lindsborg Covenant Church with Rev. Jeff Waugh officiating. Private burial at Eastlawn Cemetery in Hesston, KS will precede the service. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 23, in the fellowship hall of the Lindsborg Covenant Church. The family asks that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing at all of the above scheduled events.

Memorial donations may be given to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

Personal condolences may be posted for the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.