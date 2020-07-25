Gaynell Richey, Age 83, Of El Dorado. Patricia Gaynell Richey’s life began on February 11, 1937 in Pawhuska, OK; the daughter of William and Hazel (Noel) McFadden. Gaynell attended Pawhuska, OK Public Schools and graduated in 1954. She then went on to graduate from Kansas State Teachers College of Emporia which is now Emporia State. She earned her teaching degree in 1970. Gaynell was united in marriage to Jack E. Richey in Pawhuska, OK on June 08, 1957. They moved to El Dorado from Pawhuska in 1965. Gaynell taught for many years for USD #490 at El Dorado Public Schools. Gaynell enjoyed crafting, golf, tennis and swimming. She enjoyed carpentry projects with her husband in her free time. Gaynell also enjoyed baking and always had a giving spirit. She was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church since 1965. Her greatest joy was her family, which includes her husband, Jack of Wichita; children Leesa (Steve) Smith of El Dorado, Bridget (Jeff) Hucke of Hamilton, OH, Rachelle (Barry) Nebergall of Wichita, KS; 8 grandchildren: Kyle, Lueke, Danielle, Melissa, Lauren, Barett, Hunter and Spencer; 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way; numerous nieces and nephews; siblings: Mike, John, Mary, Noel and Ann.

Gaynell passed away on July 21, 2020 in Wichita.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Hazel McFadden of Pawhuska, OK.

A rosary will be said on Tuesday, July 28 at 10 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 10:30 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Gaynell will be laid to rest at Walnut Valley Memorial Park in El Dorado.

Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.