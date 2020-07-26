SALINA- Larry G. Moreno, 68, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born in Garden City to Juan and Santos (Gomez) Moreno.

Larry proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Vietnam veteran.

One of Larry’s passions was to volunteer in the community. He used his bilingual skills to help at the hospital and to translate documents for non-native English speakers. He also helped with the Red Cross Disaster Relief and was a member of his church prayer group.

Larry was preceded by his parents and five siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Maria Moreno; children, Christina (James) Byrd, Larry Jr. (Alondra) Moreno, Jessica Moreno, David Moreno, Monica (Alfredo) Moreno, Elias Moreno, Alfredo (Jessica) Moreno; 25 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five siblings.

Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 with a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28th all at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina. Burial will follow in All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Salina. Face masks will be required.

Memorials to the Family.

Online condolences at www.ryanmortuary.com.