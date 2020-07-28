Ellis Albert Ehrlich, Age 83, of Leon, KS. Ellis’ life began on June 10, 1937 in Rosalia, KS; the son of Albert and Faye (Duke) Ehrlich. Ellis proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was united in marriage to Evelyn Guy on July 3, 1961 in Miami, OK. Ellis was a hard worker and had an industrious spirit. He worked his way up in the oilfields to a district manager position with Flint Engineering and Construction.

Ellis’ greatest joy was his family which includes his children, Fred Davis of Ft. Dodge, IA, Nita Paddock of Leon, Ellis Ehrlich II of Blackwell, OK; grandchildren Elizabeth Scott, Morgan Scott, Chyenna Davis, Josh Davis, Andy Paddock and Andrea Paddock; siblings Ralph Ehrlich of El Dorado, Betty Hopper of El Dorado, Bert LeFeber of Berthoud, CO, Katherine Oliva and Lola Ankeny.

Ellis passed away on July 24, 2020 at his home in Leon.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; daughter Polly Davis and his parents.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Tuesday, July 28 at Carlson Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 29 at 10am at Leon Cemetery in Leon.

Memorial contributions in Ellis’ name may be directed to the Leon EMS. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Ellis at www.carlsoncolonial.com